Handley High School will induct 12 athletes and coaches, plus one contributor, to the Hunter Maddex Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies today. The inductees will be honored during today’s football game against Spotswood, which kicks off at 1 p.m. The induction ceremonies, starting with a 5:30 p.m. reception at the George Washington Hotel, will follow as the Hall of Fame grows to 325 members.