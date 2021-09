The Toronto Blue Jays continued their hot play as of late on Sunday, blowing out the Baltimore Orioles by a 22-7 final (box score) to earn their 11th victory in 12 games. Every Blue Jays starter recorded at least one hit on Sunday, and six of the nine notched two or more. The Jays also combined for five home runs, including a pair from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who drove in seven runs over the course of the afternoon. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. meanwhile, hit his 44th home run to tie him with Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani for the majors' lead.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO