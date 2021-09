WASHINGTON -- For 6 2/3 innings, the Nationals fought to avoid an undesirable first in team history: being no-hit. The Nats were dominated by Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara on Monday evening in their 3-0 loss at Nationals Park. The 26-year-old right-hander kept his foot on the gas the whole night, throwing 90-plus mph on all but five of his 96 pitches in the NL East matchup. Alcantara was throwing so hard, in fact, that the Nationals faced 15 pitches that clocked in at more than 99 mph.

