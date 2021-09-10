Municipality of Anchorage ends contract with Bean’s Cafe to operate Sullivan Arena shelter

In a letter obtained by the Landmine, the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA) informed Lisa Sauder, CEO of Bean’s Cafe, that their contract to run the Sullivan Arena shelter will end on September 15, 2021. Bean’s Cafe, a non-profit, has been operating the Sullivan Arena mass shelter since March 2020 when it was opened as an emergency shelter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the people staying at the Brother Francis Shelter and Bean’s Cafe on Third Avenue relocated to the Sullivan.