Cincinnati, BYU, Houston Women Set to Bolster Big 12 Swimming in Coming Years

By David Rieder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati, BYU, Houston Women Set to Bolster Big-12 Swimming in Coming Years. After weeks of rumored expansion of the Big 12 conference, we now know that four universities will be entering over the next few years. The University of Texas and Oklahoma University are each set to depart for the SEC in 2025 (or possibly before), and now we now that Brigham Young University, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Houston and the University of Central Florida will all be joining the conference.

