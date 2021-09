Walther Arms, Inc. announced the promotion of Rob McCanna to president, effective immediately. Previously, McCanna served as Walther’s vice president of sales. McCanna’s appointment is part of a long-term strategic transition for Walther CEO Adam Blalock, who will remain company CEO. In addition to being CEO, Blalock will continue to serve as president and CEO of Walther Manufacturing, Inc. and chairman of the Board for Umarex USA, Inc. All three privately-owned U.S. corporations share their headquarters in Fort Smith, AK.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO