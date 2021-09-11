Closing statements heard in Blu trial
FLORENCE — The jury in an Apache Junction double murder trial heard closing statements Friday afternoon. Demian Blu, 44, from Apache Junction is accused of shooting and killing Keith Long and Ranae Gardner in 2016 while the couple were sleeping in their home in an Apache Junction mobile home park. Blu, Clint Wendelschafer, 34, of Tempe, and Nicholas Douglas, 45, of San Tan Valley have all been charged in the deaths of the couple. Wendelschafer accepted a plea agreement in December 2019 and agreed to testify against Blu and Douglas.www.pinalcentral.com
