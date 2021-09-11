Closing statements heard in Blu trial

UPPER MARLBORO (WJZ) — An Upper Marlboro man has been charged with shooting and killing his fiancee and opening fire at responding officers Thursday, police said. Officers responded at 2:20 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at the 12400 block of Cecily Court. There, officers found Dina Taylor, 39, shot multiple times in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect and Taylor’s fiance, Dionte Sims, reportedly barricaded himself in the home he shared with Taylor for several hours before he was taken into custody. Sims reportedly admitted to firing at responding officers, but it is unclear when he opened fire. No officer injuries were reported. Sims is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder of two officers. He is being held without bond.

