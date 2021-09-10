America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wants the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo so that it can no longer harm its customers, according to news reports. Warren has asked Fed chair Jerome Powell to order the company to separate its banking operations, such as checking and savings and loans, from other financial services such as investment management and trading services, The New York Times writes. Doing so, according to Warren, would ensure that the firm’s retail customers didn’t continue to suffer, pointing to a report from 2018 showing that Wells Fargo’s regulatory rating was below what could be considered “well managed,” according to the publication.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO