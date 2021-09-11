CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY redistricting: Draft maps to be released next week

 7 days ago

Sep. 10—The panel tasked with redrawing New York's congressional and state legislative district lines will release its first draft maps next week. The New York Independent Redistricting Commission will meet Wednesday to unveil the draft lines. That will kick off a series of public hearings across the state to gather feedback on the maps. After the meetings, the commission will finalize its proposed maps to submit to the state Legislature for consideration.

Cheboygan Tribune

1 political party likely to benefit under draft maps from Michigan redistricting commission

An analysis of draft state Senate districts drawn by Michigan’s first-ever citizen redistricting commission indicates they would still benefit Republican candidates, though not as much as today’s districts. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting commission has a mandate to draw fair maps that don't disproportionately benefit any political party in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS San Francisco

California Recall: State Legislators Call for Reform in Wake of Expensive Recall Election

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — A day after California voters resoundingly rejected the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, two state lawmakers are pushing to fix what they call a broken recall system. Assemblymember Marc Berman and State Senator Steve Glazer are leading the charge to reform the recall process. The price tag for California’s recall election was $276 million, according to the state’s Department of Finance. Ultimately, the state’s odd laws allowed for an election that wasn’t close to be held, at enormous expense, just 14 months before Newsom would have been on the ballot for reelection anyway. “A $276 million waste just to reaffirm...
CALIFORNIA STATE

