Auburn, GA

'A big plus': Auburn awarded $1.5M to hire more firefighters, buy equipment

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 10—A pair of large federal grants will help the Auburn Fire Department hire more firefighters and acquire new equipment. Through two programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Assistance for Firefighters Grant and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response programs, Auburn has been awarded $1,512,662. The department's grant applications were supported by the city's federal representatives, U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, and U.S. Rep. John Katko.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

