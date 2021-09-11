CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several action items dot board's agenda

By Tracy Goldizen, Ottumwa Courier, Iowa
 7 days ago

Sep. 10—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board is set to get an update on the district's partnership with Indian Hills Community College during Monday's meeting. It's the lone informational item on the agenda posted to the district's website Friday afternoon. The superintendent update includes a reminder that the filing deadline for school board candidates is Sept. 16 and that Homecoming week will run Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 to close out the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the media center of Evans Middle School.

