CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's Perseverance rover bags second Mars rock sample

tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

New York — NASA's Perseverance rover has successfully taken a second sample of Martian rock and carried out initial analysis of the haul, the US space agency said on Friday. The samples are "likely volcanic with hints of salts that may hold bubbles of ancient water," NASA tweeted on behalf of the six-wheeled rover.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

SpaceX announces time for Inspiration4 splashdown

SpaceX announced online Friday what time the Dragon capsule carrying the Inspiration4 crew is planned to splashdown after orbiting the Earth since their launch on Wednesday. The private space company made the announcement about its first group of space tourists in a post on Twitter. [TRENDING: Video shows missing Fla....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX tourists talk to Tom Cruise from orbit, provide update on flight

Four space tourists orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule at 17,500 miles per hour (28,162 kph) talked to movie star Tom Cruise on Friday and provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft. The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday for a three-day voyage that is to end with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4:06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday. Mission control said the crew members -- Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski -- spoke with Cruise, who is hoping to make a film in space, from the vessel on Friday. "Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4, the official name of the first ever space mission to take place without an actual astronaut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

The Surprising Reason The Moon Has Fewer Craters Than It Probably Should

You only have to take a look at the Moon to see that it's had something of a rough time during its roughly 4.5-billion-year history, but a new study suggests that it's survived more early asteroid hits than its surface actually shows today. The new research proposes that some of the oldest impacts on the Moon left near-invisible imprints because they were striking a softer surface: The global ocean of magma that covered the Moon in its youth before it cooled and solidified. These relatively soft landings, leaving next to no permanent trace of ever having happened, could explain why the Moon...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Earth#Martian
albuquerqueexpress.com

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?. I...
ASTRONOMY
Variety

Russian Film Crew Beats Tom Cruise to Liftoff, Readies First Feature Shot in Outer Space

More than 60 years after the Soviet Union beat the U.S. into orbit with the launch of its Sputnik satellite, a new space race is heating up between the two rivals. And once again, the Russians are claiming bragging rights with plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space, ahead of Tom Cruise’s upcoming $200-million space epic. “The Challenge” is the story of a Russian doctor who’s sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will lift off next month on a 12-day mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Amateur astronomer captures Jupiter impact

An amateur astronomer from Brazil named José Luis Pereira enjoys taking photographs and videos of the planets in the solar system on clear nights. Pereira says that when Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars are in opposition, he takes images on every clear night. He particularly enjoys imaging Jupiter, which he calls his favorite planet.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

What life is like aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule

The first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX blasted off from Florida on Wednesday and the four crew members -- a billionaire and three other Americans -- have already seen more than 25 sunsets and sunrises. SpaceX has released few details about their adventure since they reached an orbit which is more distant than that of the International Space Station. Here's what we know about their life on board:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX aims to send up to 6 civilian flights a year after Inspiration4 success

With the successful launch of the first all-civilian flight on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon, the company is looking to ramp up similar flights in the near future. Benji Reed, SpaceX’s senior director for its human spaceflight program projected as many as a half a dozen flights a year. “There’s nothing really that limits our capability to launch,” he said. “It’s about having rockets and Dragons ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

SpaceX blasts first all-civilian crew into space in historic Inspiration4 mission

SpaceX has successfully launched the first all-civilian crew into orbit as part of the Inspiration4 mission.The four-person crew lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, just after 8pm local time on Wednesday (1am BST, Thursday).The Crew Dragon capsule will spend three days in space before returning to Earth and landing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.The crew will fly higher than any humans since the Space Shuttle missions to the Moon, orbiting at roughly 575km - more than 150km higher than the International Space Station (ISS).The Inspiration4 mission will conduct science experiments while in space, however it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WausauPilot

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission sent 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and brought space tourism closer to reality

Wendy Whitman Cobb, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Just after 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 15, 2021, the next batch of space tourists lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket. Organized and funded by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the Inspiration4 mission touts itself as “the first all-civilian mission to orbit” and represents a new type of space tourism.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew are "healthy, happy and resting comfortably," the company said Thursday in its first update since the pioneering mission blasted off from Cape Canaveral the night before. But these flights only offered a few minutes of weightlessness -- rather than the three full days of orbit the Inspiration4 crew will experience, before splashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday.   ia/cl
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa solves mystery of Martian ‘craters’ after discovering evidence of thousands of ‘super eruptions’

Mars has experienced thousands of ‘super eruptions’ from gigantic, ancient volcanos over its lifetime, Nasa has confirmed.Scientists previously thought that the number of huge depressions in the Martian surface were caused by asteroids, but the impacts were not perfectly round – as would be expected by craters – but instead had deep floors and benches of rock near the walls, signifying collapse.A region in the north of the Red Planet, called Arabia Terra, was the source of some of the most violent volcanic explosions ever discovered. These eruptions spewed water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulphur dioxide into the air...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Study finds astronaut blood mixed with Mars soil makes ultra-hard concrete

It is prohibitively expensive to send building materials from Earth to Mars, which is why future habitats will need to be constructed primarily using materials already found on the Red Planet. According to research from the University of Manchester, compounds from urine and blood produced by astronauts may play a key role in this construction process.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy