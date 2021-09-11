CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Lives Matter: Where We Stand

Cover picture for the articleBlack Lives Matter has been called the largest civil movement in U.S. history. Since 2013, local BLM chapters have formed nationwide to demand accountability for the killings of dozens of African Americans by police and others. Since the summer of 2020, when tens of millions in the U.S. and around the world marched under the “Black Lives Matter” slogan to protest a Minneapolis police officer’s murder of George Floyd, the movement has risen to a new level of prominence, funding and scrutiny.

Proud Boys Leader Sentenced To Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to prison after he was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag last year. As Blavity previously reported, Tarrio was involved in a pro-Trump demonstration in downtown Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12 when he removed and burned a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church, a historically Black congregation in Washington, D.C.
The New Yorker

The Man Behind Critical Race Theory

The town of Harmony, Mississippi, which owes its origins to a small number of formerly enslaved Black people who bought land from former slaveholders after the Civil War, is nestled in Leake County, a perfectly square allotment in the center of the state. According to local lore, Harmony, which was previously called Galilee, was renamed in the early nineteen-twenties, after a Black resident who had contributed money to help build the town’s school said, upon its completion, “Now let us live and work in harmony.” This story perhaps explains why, nearly four decades later, when a white school board closed the school, it was interpreted as an attack on the heart of the Black community. The school was one of five thousand public schools for Black children in the South that the philanthropist Julius Rosenwald funded, beginning in 1912. Rosenwald’s foundation provided the seed money, and community members constructed the building themselves by hand. By the sixties, many of the structures were decrepit, a reflection of the South’s ongoing disregard for Black education. Nonetheless, the Harmony school provided its students a good education and was a point of pride in the community, which wanted it to remain open. In 1961, the battle sparked the founding of the local chapter of the N.A.A.C.P.
Rose McGowan take shot at white Black Lives Matter supporters

Actress Rose McGowan called out white supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement during her event with California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, arguing that people should stop labelling each other based on race and focus on their humanity instead. "They want to hear that the more we micro-label each other,...
Black Lives Matter: Ex-mayor reprimand for 'monkeys' comparison

A former town mayor has been given a reprimand following a Facebook post comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to monkeys jumping on cars. Peter Kraus resigned from Pembroke Dock Town Council in June 2020 after the post. Pembrokeshire council's standards committee found the images published could have been construed as...
Ted Nugent, Michigan man spar over Black Lives Matter comment during rally

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WMMT) — Rock star Ted Nugent made controversial comments about Black Lives Matter that stirred up the crowd of nearly hundred people who attended Friday's political rally in southwest Michigan. Nugent appeared in downtown Centreville as part of the Jack Coleman Presents Ted & Shemane Nugent Constitution Tour,...
Black Lives Matter protestors, Blue Lives Matter protestors converge on Herrin City Hall

HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) — Black Lives Matter protesters and Blue Lives Matter protesters met in Herrin. About a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside of Herrin City Hall Thursday evening to protest the recent arrest of Kiveon Crawford; his supporters say Herrin Police used excessive force. Herrin Police released body camera footage of the incident, showing Crawford being tasered twice. Police say he was pulled over for a traffic violation, and disobeyed the officers orders.
NYPD’s Legacy Of Police Surveillance, From Black Panthers To Mosques To Black Lives Matter

In this 20th anniversary series, WNYC/Gothamist is exploring how the September 11th attacks fundamentally changed the NYPD, its approach to policing and the city's relationship with the nation's largest municipal police department. For links to all of the stories we've published and for more about how WNYC, Gothamist and New York Public Radio is recognizing this anniversary, scroll to the bottom of this story.
Guest Opinion: Most Americans are not racists

Is America a racist country? This is the question that is beingasked more and more, with many loud voices ready with a quick answer in the affirmative. Yet, the facts, along with some common sense, lead to a far different conclusion. We are not a racist country-either systemically or in the hearts of the vast majority of Americans.
Dear white people, please don’t lose your minds

White people: Don’t take it personally and don’t lose your minds, but the numbers are in, and the numbers don’t lie. For the first time in the history of the U.S. census, the non-Hispanic white population has fallen. With their numbers dropping from 63.7 percent in 2010 to 57.8 percent in 2020, white Americans are estimated to become a minority by 2045, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Critical race theory is an important tool in better understanding how religion operates in America

The debate over critical race theory has played out in TV studios, school board meetings and state legislatures across the U.S. It has also found its way into churches. The theory comprises a set of concepts that frame racism as structural, rather than simply expressed through personal discrimination. Scholars point to racial discrepancies in educational achievement, economic and employment opportunities and in the criminal justice system as evidence of how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions.
How Did North Dakota Black Lives Matter Activist Die?

Did a North Dakota Black Lives Matter activist die under suspicious circumstances or not?. KVRR reports that Fargo Black Lives Matter activist, Anyiwei Maciek, unexpectedly died. The story's headline reads, 'Fargo BLM activist dies, death not considered suspicious' And according to the police, her death is considered "unattended," and "an autopsy will be conducted, but the death is not suspicious."
Chicago needs to focus on Black lives

The city of Chicago needs to focus on Black Lives. Period. The only way that we as a city will advance as a city as a whole with all of its people – Black, white, Latino/Latina, Asian, Indigenous and other – is if we value Black Lives and really focus on Black Lives.
Where Did Critical Race Theory Come From?

Critical race theorists argue that white supremacy is an underlying structure at the heart of American institutions, social structures, and professed ideals. Marxism offered a starting point for the development of Critical Theory and Postmodernism in the twentieth century. These intellectual movements sought to extend Karl Marx’s critique of capitalism to other aspects of society, politics, and culture.
