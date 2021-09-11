CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Search For Driver That Injured 16-Year-Old In Hit-And-Run

By CBS3 Staff
 7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the driver that hit a 16-year-old pedestrian and then drove off.

The incident happened Friday around 3:20 p.m. at the Mascher Street and Duncannon Avenue intersection. The department said the small silver sedan was turning left onto Duncannon Avenue eastbound when it hit the teenager.

The pedestrian “was crossing the intersection from the southeast corner to the northeast corner in the crosswalk with a green traffic signal” at the time of the incident. The sedan also had a green traffic signal but did not yield.

The driver kept going after the collision. The teenager is stable at a local hospital.

Anyone who knows the car or driver should call 215-685-3180.

