CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville business measures what it takes to be an athlete

By Joseph Wenzel, Digital Content Manager
WSMV
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Tennessee Titans season kickoff Sunday, a Nashville business helps professional teams learn about the cognitive traits of athletes. Some of the best athletes in the world have the physical stature or attitude that excels them to the top. S2 Cognition in Nashville focuses specifically on what goes on in between the eyes and the body and the instincts that separate one player from another.

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lakechelannow.com

Busy Weekend for Chelan Athletics

The Chelan soccer team traveled to Warden on Thursday and posted an impressive 9-0 shutout victory. All other Fall sports teams will be in action this weekend and all will be on the road. Chelan football will play at Okanogan Friday night in quest of their second consecutive win. The...
SOCCER
WSMV

NASCAR announces racing to return to Nashville Superspeedway in 2022

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - NASCAR announced its full 2022 Cup Series schedule earlier Tuesday featuring the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26. “We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president, in a news release.
LEBANON, TN
localsyr.com

What It Takes To Be An Athlete: Roundtable Discussion At The OnCenter

Current and former local stars will come together for a special symposium series in Central New York. Famous faces like Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim, Eric Devendorf, Jim Hart and Ryan Blackwell will sit down to provide fans, parents, coaches and young athletes a behind the scenes look at how current and former athletes navigate their careers and challenges.
SOLVAY, NY
WSMV

FIFA delegates visit Nashville prior to selecting World Cup cities

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - FIFA delegates visited Nashville Thursday to see if the Music City can be a potential host city for the 2026 World Cup. Soccer’s governing organization selected North America – Canada, Mexico and the United States – to host the tournament in 2026. Thursday was Day 2...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Record-Courier

Glover takes over as Douglas athletic director

Longtime Douglas High athletic coach John Glover has taken over as the Tigers’ new athletic director. The move came last week, but was confirmed by Glover on Monday. Glover will take over for Marc Walling in the role. Walling served in the role for a handful of years before taking...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Lsu Football#Sec Football#Titans#Youth Sports#Wsmv#S2 Cognition#Sec#Vandy#Lsu
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Ending In Bishop Gorman-Hamilton Game

We got one of the most improbable football comebacks you’ll ever see on Friday night, and it happened at the high school level. Nevada’s Bishop Gorman had a 24-7 lead over Hamilton out of Arizona with roughly a minute remaining last night night. Although it sounds impossible, Hamilton actually erased that lead and ended up wining the game in regulation.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Argus Press

COLLEGE NOTES: College athletics takes on ‘normal’ look

Welcome back to College Notes. Like a lot of things in the sports world, Notes will look a bit more normal this fall. Last year, many smaller colleges did not compete in the fall season, so that left a void of content for this column. Not so this year, as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nashvillesc.com

What to watch for as Nashville SC travels north to take on CF Montréal

Nashville SC (9W-2L-11D, 38 pts) begins a September road swing this Saturday when it travels to Québec to take on CF Montréal (8W-7L-7D, 31 pts). The Boys in Gold are riding a four-match unbeaten run, including recent back-to-back wins against Atlanta United FC and New York City FC. The streak has vaulted the club into a tie for second place on points in the Eastern Conference.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Sports
gtrnews.com

Weiberg Takes Reins as OSU Athletic Director

After spending the last four years as Deputy Athletic Director at Oklahoma State, Chad Weiberg officially recently moved into the role of Athletic Director. He replaces Mike Holder, who after 16 years at the helm of OSU Athletics, transitions into the role of Athletic Director Emeritus. As OSU’s Deputy Athletic...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy