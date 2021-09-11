Nashville business measures what it takes to be an athlete
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Tennessee Titans season kickoff Sunday, a Nashville business helps professional teams learn about the cognitive traits of athletes. Some of the best athletes in the world have the physical stature or attitude that excels them to the top. S2 Cognition in Nashville focuses specifically on what goes on in between the eyes and the body and the instincts that separate one player from another.www.wsmv.com
