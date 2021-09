Lil Wayne has this song from a few years back, called “Let It All Work Out.”. It’s from Tha Carter V — the last track on that record. And it’s about some of the experiences with self-doubt that Wayne has been through over the years: from struggling as a young kid, to growing up under the spotlight, to even now, as a legendary artist, just dealing with the stresses that come with life. The verses on that song are pretty heavy.

