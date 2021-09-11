Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets more RAM with new update

OPPO and Kodak allegedly working on a device with dual 50MP cameras. The official news today are inexistent. Thing is leaks today are too good, and they begin with OPPO. Currently, the Find X3 Pro has one of my favorite cameras on a smartphone for the year, and it looks like the company has another product on its pipeline with an interesting collaboration. According to a new report from Weibo, OPPO’s next flagship smartphone will arrive with 2 different Sony 50MP IMX766 sensors. I know, same as the Find X3 Pro, so nothing special there. Thing is, apparently the company is working together with Kodak for this phone, and it seems that one thing it’s trying to achieve is pay homage to the classic Kodak 35 which you’re looking at right now. The tipster claims that the idea here is to have a 50MP main sensor and another 50MP shooter for the ultra wide camera just like on the Find X3 Pro to ensure consistency. Now, as for the rest of the cameras, it continues to spell Find X3 Pro with the same 13MP 2X telephoto and the 3MP microscope camera. This either means that Oppo is working on a Kodak phone, or that Kodak is collaborating on this future phone, sort of like Hasselblad is doing with OnePlus. I’m just hoping this collaboration works better than that one.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO