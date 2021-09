GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – People waiting to get their coffee and morning McMuffins might soon be asked to slow down their routine a bit in Green Bay. The U.S. Department of Energy reports about six billion gallons of fuel are wasted every year on idling engines, and now a proposal being considered in Green Bay would create restrictions on vehicles idling in places like drive-thru lines.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO