CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

‘It’s not just a brand for me anymore’: How Grace & Grind put the selfless in self-care, Black wellness

By Marissa Plescia
startlandnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKharissa and Wesley Forte were once on the verge of divorce. But after deciding to give their relationship a final push, the two went to counseling. The experience was revelatory, they said, noting it ultimately prompted them to create their own online media company — Grace & Grind — to share lessons and their story with others.

www.startlandnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Self care in Stilly

In college it is easy to forget about self-care and not put oneself first. Getting stressed about balancing grades, jobs, social activities and friendships can affect people’s mental health. It is important to take some time in the week for self-care, so here are six things to do in Stillwater while treating yourself on a budget!
STILLWATER, OK
East Tennessean

Self-care important for students

Self-care as a college student is incredibly important. If you are anything like me, you wait to do your self-care until that first cry session of the semester. I want to take a moment to say that I am by no means an expert of the mental health profession. However, I believe these recommended practices can genuinely help individuals.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
KEVN

Health Watch: Self-care

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hello, I’m Mary Kurniawan, a social worker with Monument Health, and this is your HealthWatch. With fall and the holiday season quickly approaching and back-to-school routines in full swing-- it’s a great time to learn about the benefits of mindfulness for self-care. Mindfulness is paying attention to the present moment, including our thoughts and feelings, but without judgment. Meditation is one way to practice mindfulness. Meditation and mindfulness practice can help with relaxation, training our awareness, and changing our perspectives. When we learn to stay in the moment with less judgment, we can avoid getting stuck in painful past moments, that sometimes lead to feeling depressed or overly caught up in future worries, which can lead to feeling anxious. Establishing or improving your mindfulness practice can be key to releasing stress that builds up due to daily stressors. the many benefits of mindfulness include decreasing anxiety, improving sleep quality, lowering blood pressure, increasing our immune function, and even lengthening attention span.
RAPID CITY, SD
sjpl.org

Self-care and Wellness

When I hear the phrase self-care I think a day at the spa or sleep-in but I have learned that self-care comes in many forms. It can be a spa day to cooking your favorite meal. It’s a reminder to take care of your all over health. Do what you love, it’s easy to put our well-being at the end of your to-do list. We all need to remember to take care of ourselves. We can take as little as 5-15 min. daily, for you take time out for yourself slow down. Be present, to a weekend of self-care (hiking, biking, whatever makes you happy).
YOGA
myhoustonmajic.com

Corrine Foxx: My Father Taught Me The Importance Of Self Care

At 27-years-young, Corrine Foxx is a welcomed fresh face beauty forging her own lane as a model, host and philanthropist. You can add her latest collaboration with T.J.Maxx’s The Maxx You Project to her impressive resume. The pen pal program, “The Change Exchange “was designed with one thing in mind: to change what change feels like,” says the official website.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC Action News

September Self-Care

Finally, the kids are back to school and we now have the time to focus on ourselves. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great ways to pamper and spoil ourselves this fall. Get your hair strong and healthy. amika:. The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Self Care#Influencer Marketing#Grace Grind
psychologytoday.com

The Paradox of Self-Care

Wellness and self-care can help improve people's lives, or add stressors to already scarce time and money. Marketing aims to connect people's deepest emotional needs to products for consumption. Health and happiness are tied primarily to things without a price tag, like family, friendships, and agency. By using critical thinking...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Make room for some 'me-time' with these 7 self-care essentials

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Fall is...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Podcast
survivornet.com

Anguished Mother Reveals Daughter, 27, Begged For In-Person Doctor Visit and Was Rejected 20 Times Before Terminal Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis

Andrea Brady spoke in front of Parliament revealing that her daughter Jessica 27, requested an in-person visit 20 times before her stage IV cancer diagnosis. It was not until Jessica began to develop large glands in her neck that she secured an in-person visit, and she was soon diagnosed with stage IV adenocarcinoma.
CANCER
wfxrtv.com

How Parents Can Help Their Children Regulate Their Emotions

The coronavirus pandemic has taken quite a toll on society regarding finances and physical and mental health. With education changing from in-person learning to virtual and back to in-person, it can cause some students to develop high levels of stress and anxiety. An assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Virginia Tech, Dr. Rosanna Breaux talks about the role parents can play to help children who are struggling.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy