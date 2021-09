Join the Division of Student Affairs on Friday, October 1 as we recognize the 2021 Legacy Hall of Fame inductees and remember the late Steve Adams. The Legacy Hall of Fame, which began in 2014, is named in honor of Vice President emeritus Steve Adams and former First Lady of the Division Sandi Adams for their many years of combined service and commitment to Illinois State University. It recognizes their lifelong dedication to the role holistic education plays in the life of a student, as well as their steadfast loyalty to Illinois State, the Division of Student Affairs, and the Redbird spirit. This year’s ceremony will include a tribute to Adams and his legacy at Illinois State University.

NORMAL, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO