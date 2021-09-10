CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Real Monarchs Welcome San Antonio FC

By RSL Communications
rsl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, September 10, 2021) – Real Monarchs return home for the first time in over a month to host San Antonio FC at Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 11. Kickoff is set for 7:00p MT and will be streamed live on ESPN+ and locally on the KSL TV app.

www.rsl.com

Comments / 0

Related
projectspursnetwork.com

Three Points: San Antonio FC 1, Pittsburgh 1

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio FC concluded their three-game homestand with a 1-1 draw against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Toyota Field on Saturday night in the first meeting ever between the two clubs. Despite the result, San Antonio has collected points seven points in their last three matches. Overall,...
MLS
rsl.com

Real Monarchs Travel to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (Tuesday, September 7, 2021) – Real Monarchs travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado to take on Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Wednesday, September 8 in the second meeting between the sides this season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
MLS
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Preview: Riverhounds SC vs San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (13-6-4, 43 points) San Antonio (8-5-6, 29 points) Saturday, Sept. 4 | 8:30 p.m. | Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas. Streaming: ESPN+ | Live Statistics: USL Championship Match Center. Live Updates:. **We will have a special PSN Twitter account takeover with our own Matt Popchock to provide...
MLS
expressnews.com

San Antonio FC settles for draw after conceding late goal to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC scored in the 90th minute to rip a win away from San Antonio FC, pushing the final to a 1-1 draw Saturday at Toyota Field. Pressing forward in search of an equalizer, Pittsburgh’s Louis Perez sent a cross to the middle of the penalty area for Alex Dixon, who struck a driven header back toward the near post to catch SAFC keeper Matt Cardone moving the opposite way.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio Spurs Film Study: Josh Primo

Spurs fans didn’t have to wait long to catch their first glimpse of Josh Primo as the 2021 lottery pick plunged into Summer League action a few days after hearing his name called on draft night. And while he sat out four games as a precautionary measure, the 18-year-old combo guard flashed immense potential between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
NBA
wholehogsports.com

Razorbacks blank Eastern Washington in San Antonio

The University of Arkansas shut out Eastern Washington 4-0 on Friday in the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio. Parker Goins scored two goals to lead the Razorbacks. Ava Benedetti and Taylor Malham also scored a goal for Arkansas. Benedetti’s goal in the 23rd minute gave Arkansas a 1-0 lead, which...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
expressnews.com

San Antonio FC loses on road to Austin Bold FC, snapping unbeaten streak

SAFC (8-6-7) was playing for the fourth time in 11 days, entering with three wins and a draw in its previous four matches. San Antonio pushed forward late in Tuesday’s match in search of an equalizer, finishing with 57.6 percent of possession and a 16-15 margin in shots. Austin (7-6-8) built a 9-4 lead in shots on target.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasredzonereport.com

Week 2 San Antonio-area Top Performers

T.J. ANDREWS | Taft (RB, Jr.) – 34 carries, 313 yards, 2 TD’s in 42-35 victory over SA Veterans Memorial. CADEN BOSANKO | East Central (QB) – 18 carries, 143 yards, 3 TD’s in 32-20 victory over Roosevelt. BRANDEIS BRONCOS – In a 21-7 victory over Warren, the Broncos held...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Moberg
Person
Sam Gleadle
National football post

UT-San Antonio upends Illinois, 37-30

UTSA (1-0) never trailed and finished with a 497-412 advantage in total yards. Top running back Sincere McCormick finished with 31 carries for 117 yards for the Roadrunners, and Brady had 11 carries for 67 yards. Artur Sitkowski completed 22 of 42 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns for...
ILLINOIS STATE
fantasydata.com

San Antonio Spurs Roster

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a new two-year deal. The terms of the contract were undisclosed, but it was apparently enough to retain his services after the franchise extended a qualifying offer to him back in July. The 25-year-old former Ohio State Buckeye appeared in only 30 professional contests last season, averaging 2.6 minutes and 1.6 rebounds throughout 8.2 minutes. Nonetheless, he probably won't see much action during the 2021-22 campaign, so it's best if he were left off fantasy rosters altogether, regardless of format or league size.
NBA
foxsanantonio.com

Watch Jordan Chiles right here in San Antonio

Shelly sat down with Olympic Silver Medalist, Jordan Chiles, to talk about her time representing the United States, her friendship with Simone Biles, and how you can catch her and other elite gymnasts in the Gold Over America Tour next month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 2-3 LAFC

Banc of California Stadium; Los Angeles, California. “He brings an element to the group that is more dynamic and exciting. Anytime you have a threat over the top, anytime you have speed on the front line, it really opens a lot of gaps for guys like Dami [Kreilach] and Albert [Rusnák] underneath. He has an ability to make plays happen. We’ve been playing him out wide and that’s where he’s probably been the most comfortable, but I think for our group given the lack of real pace up front to really threaten back lines and stretch them, that's something that Anderson [Julio] brings. He is a player that really brings something in that nine position. He is working really hard to get the timing of his runs right and the hold up play, but what he does bring is a lot of intangibles that stretch defenses and allow other players to have space and time with the ball facing the goal.”
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio Fc#Real Monarchs#Reno 1868 Fc#Espn#Ksl#Mt Game Notes#Sa Game#Adobe#Meg Vandyk Rsl Com#Real Salt Lake
rsl.com

Game at a Glance: Albert Keeps Them Coming

Real Salt Lake (8-9-6, 30 points); LAFC (8-9-6, 30 points) Man of the Match: Midfielder and captain Albert Rusnak proved to be the linchpin for Real Salt Lake, as the point through which nearly everything flowed. Rusnak led the team in passes, successful passes and touches, while also creating a team-leading five goal scoring opportunities. Additionally, his assist on Anderson Julio’s goal marked his sixth of the season, the second-most on the team.
MLS
rsl.com

Real Monarchs Visit Hartford Athletic for First-Ever Matchup

HARTFORD, Connecticut (Tuesday, September 14, 2021) – Real Monarchs travel to Connecticut to take on Hartford Athletic in the first-ever match between the two sides at Dillon Stadium on Wednesday, September 15. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. MT and can be streamed live on ESPN+. Real Monarchs vs. Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake Continues Two-Game Road Swing Against San Jose

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, September 14, 2021) – Real Salt Lake continues its two-game series in California against San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, September 15 at 8:30 p.m. MT at PayPal Park. The match will be broadcast live on KMYU and can be accessed locally via live stream on the KSL...
MLS
hartfordathletic.com

PREVIEW: Athletic Return Home for Must-Win Match Against Real Monarchs

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (8-11-3) vs REAL MONARCHS SLC (4-14-4) Date: Wednesday, September 15th. Hartford Athletic lost 2-0 to Atlantic Division rival Charlotte Independence in a match with major playoff implications. Charlotte got two goals from forward Sylvain Marveaux, one in each half, and the Independence put themselves seven points clear of Hartford in the Atlantic Division. Two matches remain between the clubs, both at Dillon Stadium.
SOCCER
rsl.com

Real Monarchs Add Forward Yekeson Subah from RSL Academy

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, September 14, 2021) – Real Monarchs has signed forward Yekeson Subah from the Real Salt Lake Academy, pending league and federation approval. “The Club congratulates Yekeson on signing his first professional contract with Real Monarchs. Yekeson is a talented, attacking footballer with relentless pace. We look forward to seeing his game continue to mature under the direction of our Club staff,” Real Salt Lake Assistant General Manager Tony Beltran said.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

Match Recap: NYRB II Falls to San Antonio FC, 2-1

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (September 15, 2021) – New York Red Bulls II (4-15-4, 16 points) suffered a 2-1 defeat to San Antonio FC (10-6-7, 37 points) on Wednesday night at MSU Soccer Park. New York had a few early chances in the match, including a shot from midfielder Jake LaCava that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy