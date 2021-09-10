CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Flags to fly half-staff on Patriot Day

By Staff Reports
inmaricopa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Doug Ducey is calling for the flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Saturday in observance of Patriot Day. Congress has designated September 11th of each year as “Patriot Day,” a national day of remembrance for the innocent victims who lost their lives and in honor of the families they left behind.

