CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sept. 10 Dixie Fire Update: Firefighters get a big assist from the rain

By Editor
Plumas County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Fire and Aviation Chief for the Plumas National Forest. The weather system that passed through last night and today turned out to be a surprise gift for firefighters. They knew the frontal passage would bring them wind, rain, and lightning. But they didn’t know exactly what the mix would be. This time of year a frontal passage can bring lots of wind and lightning and be pretty light on rain. There was strong wind and plenty of lightning, but the rain amounts were very generous this time.

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Expect up to 1-hour delays on Highway 89 between Greenville and Canyon Dam

Caltrans announced this evening, Sept. 17, that motorists should plan for delays along Highway 89. Starting on Monday, Sept 20, motorists should plan for up to 60-minute delays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Traffic will be escorted under one-way reversible traffic control at the top of each hour between Canyon Dam to just north of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy