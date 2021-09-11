Sept. 10 Dixie Fire Update: Firefighters get a big assist from the rain

Former Fire and Aviation Chief for the Plumas National Forest. The weather system that passed through last night and today turned out to be a surprise gift for firefighters. They knew the frontal passage would bring them wind, rain, and lightning. But they didn’t know exactly what the mix would be. This time of year a frontal passage can bring lots of wind and lightning and be pretty light on rain. There was strong wind and plenty of lightning, but the rain amounts were very generous this time.