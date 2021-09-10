Rotary trapshoot set for Oct. 10

The annual Pink October Community Trapshoot for the Cure is scheduled to return this year on Oct. 10.

The event, which helps to support the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, will take place at Coon Creek Trap & Skeet Club, 5393 Waltz Rd. in Rio Oso near Lincoln.

Open to shooters of any skill level, an instructor and loaner equipment will be available.

“I’m really looking forward to the Shoot for the Cure this year,” said Gary Bradford, South Yuba County Rotary president. “I challenge other elected officials and service clubs in Yuba-Sutter to form teams and compete for a good cause. I’m sure you’ll have a blast.”

On-site check-in for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with shooting set to start at 9:30 a.m.

Early bird special pricing is $75 until Oct. 8. For those registering on the day of the event, the cost will be $85. Teams of five can register for $325 until Oct. 8 or $365 after.

Participants will receive 50 targets, ammunition, a tri-tip and chicken lunch and two silent auction tickets.

A separate drawing also will be held for two semi-automatic shotguns – a Remington 12-gauge Model V3 with a camouflage pattern finish and a 20-gauge TriStar Model G2, also with a camouflage finish.

Sponsors of the event include the South Yuba County Rotary, the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation and the Wheatland High School shooting team.

In addition to supporting the foundation, profits from the event also will help support the Wheatland High School shooting team and other Rotary youth programs.

A pre-registration form is available at http://bit.ly/373HmjF.

The club is still seeking additional sponsors and silent auction gift item donations. Contact David Read at 530-749-8065 or drandolphread@gmail.com for more information.