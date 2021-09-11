Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Rockin’ “Highway” Hits

The “Rockin’ The Suburbs” video was doing a lot. As the lead single and title track from Ben Folds’ debut solo album, the song established new parameters for Folds’ music following his three-album run at the head of North Carolina cult favorites Ben Folds Five. That band had been a strictly piano-bass-drums operation — an oddity within a ’90s alternative rock culture defined by guitars, though maybe less odd at a moment when shit like the swing revival was happening concurrently. (For further reference, please see this MTV news post about Ben Folds Five and Squirrel Nut Zippers joining the H.O.R.D.E. Tour lineup.) “Rockin’ The Suburbs” boasted a quirky keyboard melody and the kind of blunt-force vocal hooks long associated with Ben Folds Five, but it also began with distorted guitar chords and ended with a funky rock breakdown worthy of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Directed by “Weird Al” Yankovic, the video featured a band full of Ben Foldses, each one clutching a different instrument, as if to telegraph the absence of former bandmates Darren Jessee and Robert Sledge. Folds was making it clear that he had entered a new era, out on his own.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO