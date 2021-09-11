CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Rockin’ “Highway” Hits

By lmartino
963kklz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we count down three huge rockin’ songs with “Highway” in the title, including this classic!. AC/DC - Highway to Hell (Official Video) Official Music Video for "Highway to Hell" by AC/DC Listen to AC/DC: https://ACDC.lnk.to/listen_YDSubscribe to the official AC/DC YouTube channel: https://AC...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Rockin’ The Suburbs

The “Rockin’ The Suburbs” video was doing a lot. As the lead single and title track from Ben Folds’ debut solo album, the song established new parameters for Folds’ music following his three-album run at the head of North Carolina cult favorites Ben Folds Five. That band had been a strictly piano-bass-drums operation — an oddity within a ’90s alternative rock culture defined by guitars, though maybe less odd at a moment when shit like the swing revival was happening concurrently. (For further reference, please see this MTV news post about Ben Folds Five and Squirrel Nut Zippers joining the H.O.R.D.E. Tour lineup.) “Rockin’ The Suburbs” boasted a quirky keyboard melody and the kind of blunt-force vocal hooks long associated with Ben Folds Five, but it also began with distorted guitar chords and ended with a funky rock breakdown worthy of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Directed by “Weird Al” Yankovic, the video featured a band full of Ben Foldses, each one clutching a different instrument, as if to telegraph the absence of former bandmates Darren Jessee and Robert Sledge. Folds was making it clear that he had entered a new era, out on his own.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Tune In For A Chance To WIN Tickets To See The Foo Fighters

96.3 KKLZ has your tickets to rock with The Foo Fighters in Las Vegas at The Park Theater at The Park/MGM!. Listen each weekday at 4:10 pm to Larry Martino and his “Mystery Melody” for a chance to WIN tickets to see The Foo Fighters during their dates on Thursday, December 2nd or Saturday, December 4th.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway To Hell#Music Video#Ac Dc Highway To#Hell Lrb#Ac Dc Youtube
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases September 17: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Ozuna and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Nas X finally welcomed his highly anticipated bundle of joy, releasing his debut album, Montero, Taylor Swift surprised fans by leap-frogging her Red re-release and sharing "Taylor's Version" of her 1989 hit, "Wildest Dreams," and Sam Smith and Summer Walker teamed up for the latest release from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, the soaring ballad "You Will Be Found."
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Win Tickets To A Very Exclusive Performance With Sammy Hagar

96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to WIN tickets to a very exclusive grand opening and performance with Sammy Hagar!. It’s the debut of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Company and is hosted by the Red Rocker that includes a “live” rooftop performance at sunset on Wednesday, September 22nd at Beer Park in Paris/Las Vegas!
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

30 Iconic Tracks Bumped from ‘Rolling Stone’s’ New 500 Greatest Songs List

Rolling Stone created some major buzz today (September 15) with the release of an updated version of their “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list. The first version of the list was released in 2004, a time when “…the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old.” With that in mind, Rolling Stone reached out to a wide variety of music figures, from artists to industry professionals to journalists, “to give the list a total reboot.”
MUSIC
PopSugar

Lace Up Your Sneakers! This Pop Workout Playlist Is Stacked With the Year's Top Hits

Whenever I'm in a workout funk, I can always count on a new playlist to get me back on track. This year, pop icons like Justin Bieber and Little Mix have brought the heat, delivering some of 2021's greatest pop hits, while emerging artists like Olivia Rodrigo have continued to drop banger after banger. Up ahead, listen to our favorite pop workout songs from 2021, and keep an eye out because we'll continue to update the list as songs are released throughout the rest of the year. Don't forget to download the free Spotify app so you can stream this playlist wherever your workout takes you next!
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
chimesnewspaper.com

Top hits from this past summer

As summer comes to a close and fall classes begin, it is not quite right to leave without acknowledging the most notable films and artists of the last three months. Released in June, the Disney+ movie “Luca ” shares the life of a young sea monster who wishes to find a higher purpose in life and become a real boy. Although there are ties to themes in “The Little Mermaid,” this film uses Italian roots to show a film of family and friendship.
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Queen Was Working on New Song with Adam Lambert, But Brian May ‘Lost Interest’

Queen mentioned earlier this year they had been working on a new song with Adam Lambert, but it appears that work has come to a halt. Roger Taylor said in a new interview with MOJO (as transcribed by Classic Rock), “Brian [May] suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why. We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired. We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty damn good, and I hope it comes to light.”
MUSIC
411mania.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode of Heels

Heels returns for its fifth episode on Starz tonight, as the DWL goes to the South Georgia State Fair. The episode, “Swerve,” airs tonight at 9 PM ET/PT on the cable network, and you can see the preview and synopsis for the episode below:. “When the South Georgia State Fair...
TV SHOWS
wccftech.com

The Artful Escape Review – A Rockin’ Escapade

Here's a fun fact about me. I love rock music. Ever since I was a kid, I have been listening to rock music from my era including your usual suspects like Metallica, Van Halen, Aerosmith, and The Doors. In addition, I have experience with Latin American Rock and pop bands from those ages like Los Enanitos Verdes, Caifanes, and Rata Blanca. You can just imagine how excited I was when I found out about this game that pays tribute to rock music itself called The Artful Escape.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s Smash Hit Teen Drama Tops Nielsen Streaming Ratings Again

There’s no magic formula for guaranteeing which film and television projects will be able to find a massive audience on streaming, but if there was, then Netflix would appear to have it tucked away safely in their back pockets. While the advent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion has yielded some chart-toppers, the world’s most popular platform tends to top the Nielsen ratings nine times out of ten.
TV SERIES
respect-mag.com

AALIYAH’s ‘One In A Million’ Hits #1 Catalog Album, Digital Album & Debuts Top 10 on Billboard 200 Chart

Following the 25 year anniversary of 5x Grammy-nominated superstar Aaliyah’s 1996 studio album, One In A Million, the re-release hit top of the charts receiving #1 catalog and digital, #2 on independent charts and debuted #10 on Billboard 200. This is the first project from the late icon Aaliyah’s music catalogue that is now available across streaming platforms via the new partnership with Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE.
ENTERTAINMENT
963kklz.com

The NEW Top 500 Greatest Songs!

“Rolling Stone” updated their “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list for the first time in 17 years. You can check out the entire list, but before you do, The Mike & Carla Morning Show ran down the Top 5 to get you started…see if you don’t agree.
MUSIC
Vulture

Every Song on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Is a Certified Top-40 Hit

Well, Drake still isn’t “Way 2 Sexy” for the charts. After boasting the largest album debut in over a year, and one of the biggest streaming weeks in music history, the rapper’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, has now broken a slew of records over on the Hot 100, too. For starters, Drake has a record-shattering nine songs in the top ten, besting his own record of seven Scorpion songs in 2018. He becomes the second artist ever to occupy the entire top five, alongside the Beatles, and the first artist to do it solely off debuts, breaking his previous record for debuting all three Scary Hours 2 songs in the top-three earlier this year. What’s more, all 21 songs off Certified Lover Boy debuted in the top 40, meaning Drake occupies a majority of the spots in that section of the chart.
MUSIC
Hollywood Life

Kesha Sports White Daisy Dukes & A ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt As She Flashes A Peace Sign — Photos

Kesha was spotted out on a grocery run, picking up a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon and flashing a peace sign for the camera. See the pics!. Kesha cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, a few days after concluding her Kesha Live tour. The “Tik Tok” singer, 34, donned a pair of white distressed daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a black sweatshirt reading ‘Playboy’. She also rocked a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, a colorful protective face mask, and black Vans, as she pulled her platinum tresses back into a bun.
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

MTV VMA’s Recap

The MTV Video Music Awards are still a thing! Event though channel doesn’t really play much music any, they still host the award show. Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl won an achievement award during the show and kind of poked fun at the fact they don’t play much music. We go through some of the big winners and some winners that really had no place in winning, but did anyways! We have it all in today’s Entertainment News!
TV & VIDEOS
wkmi.com

What Song Topped The Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Hits And Where Did Yours Rank

Those who listen to my radio show know I love rock and roll. In fact I have been called the rock and roll of talk radio. I am not a big fan of the Rolling Stone magazine due to their decision to become more of a political magazine rather than what they used to be which was a magazine that focused on the music industry, popular culture and would dabble in politics. In fact Hunter S. Thompson used to write for Rolling Stone.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy