Public Health

RMCHCS doctors to answer questions about COVID vaccines

gallupsun.com
 7 days ago

Doctors at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services are asking members of the community to talk to them about any concerns they have in regard to vaccine risks. They are especially troubled about seeing patients with the COVID-19 DELTA variant, many of whom are young and very ill. The hospital staff urges families, and especially those with children ages 12 and up, to get their shots as soon as possible. They are available without an appointment at the RMCHCS College Clinic at 2111 College Dr. Mon-Fri from 8 am-4 pm. For more information call (505) 863-1820.

IN THIS ARTICLE
