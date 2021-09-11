Sports Column | Tough to judge Jarnigan amidst COVID-19

We didn't get to know who Liz Jarnigan was before she was abruptly let go Thursday night, and that's the saddest part about what transpired this week behind closed doors. Jarnigan, who just came to SIU from the Air Force Academy in 2018 and was appointed athletic director less than two years ago, was a part of Jerry Kill's restructuring of the department but not the catalyst. She was in on all the interviews when Kill hired Bryan Mullins and Rosalind Joseph, and Geoff Hansen and Lance Rhodes and Ed Allen, and soccer entrepreneur Grant Williams, and Danielle Kaufman. But she didn't make the final decisions on those hires, which have put in place a good building block for whoever takes over.