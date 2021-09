All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last spring tasted like brownies. My kid’s pre-K was cancelled due to the pandemic, and in those early, siren-filled months, the days were endless and empty. All I could do was get out the cocoa, the sugar, two eggs. We made the easy recipe so many times that I could recite it, so many times that it started to feel wrong if I didn’t have a chocolatey sliver after every meal. The brownies were a buoy. It still felt like I might drown.

