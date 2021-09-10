1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806

A 22-year-old Watford City man was killed Thursday evening, Sept. 9, when the SUV he was riding in rear-ended another vehicle. The man, who police have not yet named, was a passenger in a 2005 GMC Yukon heading north on ND Highway 1806. When a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup slowed down to make a turn, the driver of the SUV didn’t see in time and hit the rear of the pickup, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.