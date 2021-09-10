CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watford City, ND

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806

Williston Daily Herald
 9 days ago

A 22-year-old Watford City man was killed Thursday evening, Sept. 9, when the SUV he was riding in rear-ended another vehicle. The man, who police have not yet named, was a passenger in a 2005 GMC Yukon heading north on ND Highway 1806. When a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup slowed down to make a turn, the driver of the SUV didn’t see in time and hit the rear of the pickup, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watford City, ND
Accidents
State
North Dakota State
City
Watford City, ND
County
Mckenzie County, ND
Watford City, ND
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES - Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has COVID-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of coronavirus. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc Yukon#Suv#Mckenzie County Hospital
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy