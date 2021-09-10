New Documentary Will Provide Further Insight into Barnabas Collins
Pay attention vampire lovers, a new documentary focused on Barnabas Collins himself, Jonathan Frid, will be headed your way this Halloween season. MPI Home Video has revealed that their latest feature, Dark Shadows & Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story will showcase rare performance footage; archival material from Frid’s?private collection; a PBS-TV discussion with Frid; promotional pieces with the actor; Frid reading an excerpt of Washington Irving’s classic tale The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and the compilation video, The Best of Barnabas.www.horrornewsnetwork.net
