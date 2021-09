Another night, another loss. All of the goodwill from the 13-game winning streak has already run out, but it just keeps getting worse. With this 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays, the Yankees are now 2-9 since the streak ended. Additionally, Boston eclipsed the Yankees for the top Wild Card spot tonight and Toronto is one behind the Yankees in the loss column. Simply put: the Yankees hold on a playoff spot is tenuous right now and I’m having a hard time finding reason for optimism.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO