Iowa State

‘This is Iowa’: State spends millions in federal pandemic aid to promote tourism; school kids now have state’s highest percentage of new COVID cases

By Paul Brennan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that Iowa is experiencing the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases seen since January, Gov. Kim Reynolds feels now is the right time to encourage non-Iowans to visit the state and consider moving here. And the governor is spending $3.7 million of the pandemic relief funds the state received from the federal government on a 30-second ad to lure in out-of-staters.

Comments / 7

saoirsecat
7d ago

Every State is spending their "pandemic" money on everything but the pandemic. Thus, it was "PORK", not pandemic money. sadly, this is par for the course for government spending.

Reply
13
Allison Lynn
7d ago

Meanwhile, landlords are losing their homes because their tenants lost their jobs. And every county struggles with 15 minute rapid testing kits.

Reply
4
Thomas A. Brown
7d ago

looking forward to the governor being replaced in the future.

Reply(1)
27
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Iowa With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
IOWA STATE
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cbs2iowa.com

SEPT. 15: 23 long-term care facilities in Iowa have COVID-19 outbreaks

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are currently 23 long-term care (LTC) facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's updated coronavirus data. The state's website partially updates data on twice a week, on Monday and Friday, and fully updates data on Wednesdays. New Data.
IOWA STATE
Kansas City Star

Johnson County pediatrician may be out of job even after her change on masks in school

Supporters of Johnson County pediatrician and school board candidate Dr. Christine White say she was bullied into supporting mask mandates in schools — after vigorously opposing them, in contrast to the rest of her medical group’s pro-mask stance. One supporter says she’s also being forced out of her medical practice — and may be reassessing her run for Blue Valley Board of Education.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds responds to Biden's vaccine mandate

Crews making progress in power restoration in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. Louisiana's governor announced 75 percent of the people who had lost power due to Hurricane Ida now have their lights back on. Part of I-380, I-80 interchange closes for construction in Johnson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Part of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCRG.com

Hundreds call on Gov. Reynolds to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hundreds are calling for Governor Kim Reynolds to ban vaccine mandates. Groups gathered outside the governor’s mansion on Saturday. It comes as the three major hospitals in Des Moines require employees to be vaccinated, along with both major hospitals in Cedar Rapids. Kari Gates is...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Iowa’s Governor Reynolds signs new coronavirus-related proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster Proclamation Friday to extend some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days. Gov. Reynolds extended the state’s declaration of COVID-19 as an official health disaster another month as it was set to expire Friday. The new end date is now scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17.
IOWA STATE
news8000.com

Wisconsin distributing $58.4 million in pandemic recovery funds

MADISON (WKBT) — The state of Wisconsin will distribute $58.4 million to local and tribal health departments to keep fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gov. Tony Evers. Evers said Monday that the funds, which come from American Rescue Plan Act, would add to the $106.5 million his administration has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Makes Change In Main Spokesperson

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a change for the person who serves as her main spokesperson. Communications director Pat Garrett is leaving that position to join the governor’s political team. Alex Murphy will step into the role of communications director. Murphy has held the same position with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
IOWA STATE
Times-Republican

14 Iowa nursing homes now in outbreak status

There are at least 14 Iowa nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks this week, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the total number of infections associated with those outbreaks stands at 98. Just three weeks ago, there were only two Iowa nursing homes in outbreak status. Although state...
IOWA STATE

