Heat Sign Micah Potter, Ja'Vonte Smart, Dru Smith To Camp Deals
The Miami Heat have signed Micah Potter, Ja'Vonte Smart and Dru Smith to training camp deals. All three contracts are non-guaranteed. Potter went undrafted out of Wisconsin at the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6'10'' center started his career at Ohio State before finishing his final two seasons with the Badgers. As a senior, Potter averaged 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He had shooting splits of 50/39/84 in his final collegiate season.basketball.realgm.com
