Heat Sign Micah Potter, Ja'Vonte Smart, Dru Smith To Camp Deals

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat have signed Micah Potter, Ja'Vonte Smart and Dru Smith to training camp deals. All three contracts are non-guaranteed. Potter went undrafted out of Wisconsin at the 2021 NBA Draft. The 6'10'' center started his career at Ohio State before finishing his final two seasons with the Badgers. As a senior, Potter averaged 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He had shooting splits of 50/39/84 in his final collegiate season.

