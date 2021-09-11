CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Atlanta United 3-0 Orlando City SC: Rate and React

By Dirty South Soccer
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all of Atlanta United’s success since parting ways with Gabriel Heinze earlier this summer, the Five Stripes’ beat down of Orlando City Friday night definitely takes the cake for the most gratifying game of them all. Despite being shorthanded without Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson in the match day squad, the team put on display its most cohesive performance of the season in new head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s second game in charge. While Mercedes-Benz Stadium still isn’t full for some obvious reasons, the atmosphere Friday night felt like old times.

atlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 wins 1-0 at Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 4, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 won 1-0 against Indy Eleven at IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium Saturday night. Aiden McFadden scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, which tied the single-season record for ATL UTD 2. Additionally, Ben Lundgaard recorded his second clean sheet of the season.
MLS
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Though the Columbus Crew are the reigning MLS champions, they have struggled to establish dominance this season. They currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind D.C. United for the final playoff spot. A win Saturday against Orlando City SC would help vault them up the...
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. Atlanta United

Forward Daryl Dike made his return to the Lions’ starting lineup on Saturday night for the first time since July 3, making his presence felt with a goal and an assist in the contest. Dike bodied off a Columbus defender before roofing a shot for his third goal of the season to open the scoring in the contest and would then go on to earn the assist on Júnior Urso’s game-winner. With the performance, Dike earned MLS Team of the Week honors for the fourth time in his young professional career in what served as the second time he’s recorded multiple goal contributions in a game this season.
MLS
sunny95.com

Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Júnior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night. Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the...
MLS
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Gabriel Heinze
orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City SC Loans David Loera to Phoenix Rising FC

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 9, 2021) — Orlando City SC Homegrown midfielder David Loera will join USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021 season, with the ability to terminate the loan agreement at any point throughout the loan, it was announced today. Rising, based in Phoenix, Ariz., currently sits first in USL Championship’s Pacific Division, and second overall in the league, with 44 points.
MLS
thepeachreview.com

Atlanta United cruise past FC Cincinnati 4-0

Atlanta United completely outclassed FC Cincinnati 4-0 at home Wednesday night. In a statement win, Luiz Araújo scored his first goal in Major League Soccer while fan-favorite, Josef Martinez earned a long-awaited brace, and Ezequiel Barco notched his name on the score sheet. Atlanta United wasted no time in attack...
MLS
Raleigh News & Observer

Romell Quioto, Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-3

Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night. Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts. Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that...
MLS
#Orlando City Sc#Old Times#Atlanta United 3 0#Atlanta United#Mercedes Benz Stadium
chatsports.com

Atlanta United vs. D.C. United: Match Thread and How to Watch

Atlanta United hosts their third home match in the past eight days this afternoon, welcoming D.C. United to the Benz in the hopes of continuing their newfound form under Gonzalo Pineda. Seven goals for and none against in the Five Stripes’ last two outings make for a pretty exciting statistic, one the team will be eager to add to today.
MLS
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Orlando Pride, City report 100% vaccination rates among players

Every player on the Orlando City and Orlando Pride roster received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a club official. Positive COVID-19 tests continue to provide hurdles to the MLS and NWSL season, most recently forcing the postponement of Saturday’s match between the Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns. The game was...
MLS
orlandocitysc.com

Orlando City SC Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 5, 2021) — Orlando City SC goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar has undergone successful surgery to repair a left knee meniscus tear, the Club announced today. The surgery was performed by Dr. Craig Mintzer, the Club's chief medical officer and orthopedic surgeon, at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in downtown Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Sacramento Bee

Campbell, Barco each score as Atlanta beats Orlando 3-0

George Campbell and Ezequiel Barco scored to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 3-0 on Friday night. Atlanta (7-7-9) has won five of its last six games — starting with a four-match winning streak. Orlando (10-5-8) had its seven-game unbeaten streak end — the second-longest run in club history. Campbell...
MLS
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Final: Riverhounds SC 5, Loudoun United FC 0

Riverhounds SC (13-6-5, 44 points) Loudoun United FC (3-16-2, 11 points) TV: 22 The Point | Streaming: ESPN+ | Live Statistics: USL Championship Match Center. “I hate playing against this team,” captain Kenardo Forbes stated. Well, Kenny doesn’t like playing them, but he certainly enjoys scoring against them, as the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fresno Bee

Montreal visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference play

CF Montreal (8-8-7) vs. Orlando City SC (10-5-8) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -150, Montreal +388, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action. Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall a season ago while...
ORLANDO, FL
SB Nation

Reading 3-1 Peterborough United: Player Ratings

A really impressive first league start of the season for Southwood. Produced a couple of really good saves in the first half - the second of which was particularly eye catching - and, all in all, looked assured, confident and at home in the Championship. Andy Yiadom: 7. I thought...
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Revolution-Crew Match Preview: Revs Look To Keep Rolling At Home

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but came up short against the Columbus Crew. No one will be surprised if the Revs are once again playing for a trip to the MLS Cup in early December. And no one will be surprised if the club continues to exact some revenge against the Crew this weekend. New England — the winningest home team in MLS this season at 10-1-1 — will welcome Columbus to Gillette Stadium for a Saturday night matchup. The Revs haven’t had too many issues with the defending...
MLS

