Atlanta United 3-0 Orlando City SC: Rate and React
Of all of Atlanta United’s success since parting ways with Gabriel Heinze earlier this summer, the Five Stripes’ beat down of Orlando City Friday night definitely takes the cake for the most gratifying game of them all. Despite being shorthanded without Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson in the match day squad, the team put on display its most cohesive performance of the season in new head coach Gonzalo Pineda’s second game in charge. While Mercedes-Benz Stadium still isn’t full for some obvious reasons, the atmosphere Friday night felt like old times.www.chatsports.com
