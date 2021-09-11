CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing to Determine Candidate Eligibility for City Council Post 1

Cover picture for the articleA hearing was held at Johns Creek City Hall by the City Clerk on September 3, 2021 regarding a challenge to the residency qualification of City Council candidate LeWanna Heard-Tucker. At question was whether Heard-Tucker met the 12-month Johns Creek residency requirement to qualify as a candidate for City Council. In order to avoid confusion, Heard-Tucker is going by Lee Heard-Tucker on the upcoming election ballot.

