Hearing to Determine Candidate Eligibility for City Council Post 1
A hearing was held at Johns Creek City Hall by the City Clerk on September 3, 2021 regarding a challenge to the residency qualification of City Council candidate LeWanna Heard-Tucker. At question was whether Heard-Tucker met the 12-month Johns Creek residency requirement to qualify as a candidate for City Council. In order to avoid confusion, Heard-Tucker is going by Lee Heard-Tucker on the upcoming election ballot.www.preservejohnscreek.com
