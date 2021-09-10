ND FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Irish welcome Toledo to Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND — For the first time in 658 days, Notre Dame will play a home game in a stadium rocking at full capacity on Saturday.

After a dramatic victory over Florida State in Tallahassee to open the 2021 season last week, the Fighting Irish will welcome the Toledo Rockets to South Bend this weekend.

The Rockets, led by head coach Jason Candle (39-21 in his seventh season), haven’t had a losing record over the last six seasons and have made four bowl appearances during that span. Last season, they went 4-2, with both of their losses coming by a combined six points.

Toledo opened up its 2021 campaign with a convincing 49-10 win over FCS opponent Norfolk State, using a balanced attack of both run (205 rushing yards) and pass (236 passing yards).

Currently, No. 8 Notre Dame is a 17-point favorite over the Rockets. Kick-off is slated for 2:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed exclusively on the online streaming service Peacock. This will also be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

“We’re excited to be home,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “We have our 24-game home winning streak on the line, and we’re playing a really good football team in Toledo. In my estimation, after watching some of their film, this is probably the finest MAC team that we’ve brought into this stadium since I’ve been here.”

BALANCED ATTACK ON OFFENSE

This week, the emphasis for Notre Dame’s offense will likely be in the running game.

Last weekend against the Seminoles, the Irish ran for just 65 yards on 35 attempts. Because of quarterback Jack Coan’s dazzling night passing the ball — 366 passing yards and four touchdowns — the need for a more balanced attack ended up being an afterthought. However, this week’s matchup against a veteran-laden Toledo defense presents a great opportunity for Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree to build some momentum in the run game before the schedule gets increasingly more difficult.

Last Saturday, the Rockets surrendered 147 rushing yards Norfolk State. While the loss of freshman left tackle Blake Fisher to a meniscus injury hurts the overall stability of the offensive line, players like Jarrett Patterson, Josh Lugg and Cain Madden will have a chance to overpower an undersized defensive line from a Group of Five conference.

While Notre Dame should have the advantage against Toledo based on talent alone, the Rockets boast a defensive unit littered with experienced players. Along the defensive line, two All-MAC players in Jamal Hines and Desjuan Johnson will look to wreak havoc in the trenches. Coming into this season, Hines put together 130 tackles (22 for loss) during his college career, while Johnson had 75 tackles (15 for loss) and four-and-a-half sacks before the start of the 2021 season.

In the middle of the defense, linebacker Dyontae Johnson is an All-MAC performer. In the secondary, veteran defensive backs Tycen Anderson and Samuel Womack bring physicality in the open field as well as top-notch coverage ability.

Almost every player in this unit returns from a 2020 season in which it gave up just 24.3 points per game (36th out of 128 teams).

STOPPING A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

Similar to the defense, most of Toledo’s offense returns from a season ago in which it averaged 35 points per game.

Like last week, Notre Dame will have to prepare for two quarterbacks who bring different styles of play to the field. Carter Bradley went 8-of-12 for 184 yards and a touchdown during Week 1, and Dequan Finn lit up the Norfolk State defense with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on just nine attempts.

A key concern for Notre Dame’s defense this week will be Toledo’s running ability. After giving up 264 rushing yards to Florida State, the Irish will have to slow down a Rockets rushing attack that ran for 205 yards and four touchdowns during their first game. The running back tandem of Bryant Koback and Micah Kelly combined for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

A big reason for Toledo’s running success comes from its offensive line. The Rockets have size that compares to a lot of Power Five lines with left tackle Mitchell Berg (6’6”, 310 pounds), left guard Vitaliy Gurman (6’4”, 307 pounds) and center Bryce Harris (6’3”, 295 pounds) opening holes at the point of attack.

At wide receiver, the Rockets have the ability to push the ball deep down the field with the speedy Devin Maddox. The sophomore hauled in an 84-yard touchdown pass during Toledo’s first win of the season.

“What concerns me the most (about Toledo) is the two-quarterback situation,” Kelly said. “They have a very good scheme that puts each of those two quarterbacks in a position where they can make plays. They have skilled receivers who run very good routes. But I think their offense is setup with their offensive line. The center, the left guard, the left tackle, they are Power Five offensive lineman. … This is a very mature football team, and they get your attention.”