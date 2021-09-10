North Port man nets 27 child pornography charges

NORTH PORT — Police arrested a North Port man, charging him with 27 counts of felony possession of child pornography, according to reports released Friday. Carey Stephen Heck Jr., 43, of the 1800 block of Ohana Way, North Port, was booked Thursday into the Sarasota County jail on the charges. Police based their case on a flash drive they found in Heck’s home with 23 GIF videos depicting 27 different children, ages estimated from 5 to 11, engaged in sexual situations.