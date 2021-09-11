CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates rally to spoil Bell’s return in 4-3 win over Nats

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the Washington Nationals 4-3. Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending a pitch from Washington reliever Alberto Baldonado to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third. The victory spoiled former Pirates star Josh Bell’s return to Pittsburgh. Bell, who was an All-Star for Pittsburgh in 2019, did hit his 26th home run of the season for Washington.

chatsports.com

Pirates snap losing streak with 6-3 win over Tigers

Four players tallied multi-hit performances in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-3 Labor Day win over the Detroit Tigers, snapping their six-game losing streak. After Ke’Bryan Hayes singled to lead off the bottom of the first, Kevin Newman gave the Pirates an early lead with a two-run home run off starter Tarik Skuball, his fourth of the season.
MLB
Derrick

Cubs rally for 3 in 9th, Cubs beat Pirates, 5th win in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Schwindel had three hits, including a solo home run...
MLB
Idaho8.com

Ben Gamel’s RBI single helps Pirates rally past Tigers 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field to end the top of the sixth, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on and preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-1 lead. Miguel Cabera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967.
MLB
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Josh Bell homers in return to Pittsburgh, but Nats’ bullpen blows another lead

PITTSBURGH — For the first five years of his career in the majors, Josh Bell came to PNC Park and strolled through the corridors on the field level until arriving at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ clubhouse, where he was a beloved teammate. On Friday, Bell headed in the opposite direction, to...
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates notebook: Nationals first baseman Josh Bell returns to PNC Park

Like so many other fan favorites before him, Josh Bell had his first PNC Park homecoming. Bell was back in Pittsburgh on Friday for the first time since the Pirates traded the switch-hitting first baseman to the Washington Nationals on Christmas Eve for right-hander Wil Crowe and a prospect. The Pirates and Nationals opened a three-game series.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals blow lead in 9th, Pittsburgh Pirates walk off with 4-3 win

It was looking like a storybook ending with a Josh Bell home run in his return to PNC Park the difference through eight and a half innings, but the Washington Nationals turned to right-hander Patrick Murphy in his first big league save opportunity and the 26-year-old reliever had all kinds of issues on the mound in the ninth as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to tie it up at 3-3 before they walked off with a win on an RBI single by Ke’Bryan Hayes, 4-3 final.
MLB
masnsports.com

Game 143 lineups: Nats at Pirates

If you thought a lighter schedule was going to help the Nationals finish out a disappointing season strong, well, that hasn’t exactly played out as hoped so far this weekend. With back-to-back losses to the Pirates, the Nats are now in danger of being swept by one of the worst teams in baseball. (The Pirates, for what it’s worth, haven’t swept anyone in a three-game series this season.)
MLB
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
Dothan Eagle

Sneads JV Pirates rally for two TDs and a win

A junior varsity gridiron battle last Thursday saw the Sneads Pirates snatch a one-point victory from the Marianna Bulldogs, scoring all their points in the last two minutes of the game to secure the 15-14 home-field win. The Bulldogs led 14-0 at the half, having scored one touchdown and extra...
SNEADS, FL
Idaho8.com

Rigby runs away in the second half with a 35-0 win over Hillcrest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The number one team in Class 5A was in a dogfight in the first half at Thunder Stadium Friday night, but the Rigby Trojans ran away from the Hillcrest Knights in the second half for a 35-0 victory. Rigby improves to 4-0 on the season while Hillcrest drops to 0-4. It was a scoreless tie for nearly half the game, as the two teams traded possessions for the first 23 minutes and 31 seconds of the contest.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
chatsports.com

Zac Lowther’s return to Orioles, another Cedric Mullins homer wasted as Royals rally for 3-2 win

If September is to be an evaluation month for many of the Orioles’ young pitchers, they would do well to follow Zac Lowther’s lead. Promoted Monday to make his first big league outing in nearly two months and only second start in the majors, the rookie left-hander covered the first six innings of Baltimore’s opener of a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. But his effective performance was wasted when Kansas City rallied for two runs in the eighth against Cole Sulser for a 3-2 victory.
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Record-Journal

Kieboom, Nats rally again, score 2 in 9th to edge Mets 4-3

WASHINGTON — Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz and the Washington Nationals rallied once again, edging the New York Mets 4-3 Monday in the finale of a five-game series. The Nationals, who had lost eight of their last nine, were 1...
MLB
Derrick

ETSU spoils Vandy coach's debut 23-3 in 6th FCS over FBS win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Stephen Scott returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, and East Tennessee State upset Vanderbilt 23-3 Saturday night to ruin the head coaching debut of Clark Lea at his alma mater. The Buccaneers also became the sixth FCS team to beat a FBS team...
TENNESSEE STATE
27 First News

Gant wins and spoils Civale’s return, Twins down Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) – John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s impressive return from injury, leading the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Indians. Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past...
MLB

