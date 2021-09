Manager David Ross said Hoerner (oblique) took batting practice and participated in infield drills Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner was placed on the injured list July 29 with the right oblique strain and appeared on track to rejoin the Cubs by the end of August, only to have his recovery timeline pushed back when he suffered a setback during his minor-league rehab assignment. Due to the length of his absence, Hoerner will more than likely need to restart a rehab assignment and play in at least a handful of games before being activated. Once reinstated, Hoerner will likely take over as the Cubs' everyday shortstop.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO