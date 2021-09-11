Rays' Ryan Thompson: Slated to visit with doctors

Ryan's X-rays were negative Tuesday after he was struck in the arm by a comebacker, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Ryan struck out five and allowed just one run on three hits in a walk over five innings of work Tuesday against Cleveland before a Myles Straw liner knocked him out of the game in the sixth inning. He marched directly off the field without waiting for team trainers, which could have indicated a more serious injury, but he's been diagnosed with nothing more than a right wrist contusion. Whether or not the injury will force him to the injured list is not yet clear.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO