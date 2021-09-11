CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays' Ryan Thompson: Slated to visit with doctors

 7 days ago

Thompson (shoulder) will visit with doctors in the coming days to help determine the extent of his injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Thompson was shut down in late August since he continued to experience soreness in his shoulder, and he hasn't yet resumed throwing. The right-hander's upcoming examination is expected to determine whether his injury is related to thoracic outlet syndrome, and a better timetable for his return will likely be revealed after he visits with doctors.

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Nelson Cruz, Rays hold off visiting Twins 5-3

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Former Twins slugger Nelson Cruz on Friday night faced his old mates for the second time since he was traded to defending American League champion Tampa Bay in July. He did so in a 5-3 victory at a Tropicana Field he now calls "my home." Three...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Chased after two innings

Yarbrough allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks over two innings in Monday's win over Boston. He struck out one batter and did not factor in the decision. Despite the dreadful outing, Yarbrough escaped without the loss after the Rays' impressive comeback. Nearly all the damage against him came in the second frame where he allowed six runs, including three RBI doubles. The 29-year-old southpaw had allowed just four runs over 15 innings (2.40 ERA) in his previous three starts. Yarbrough will carry a 4.90 ERA into his projected start in Toronto next week.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Josh Lowe ready for encore as Rays visit Tigers

Josh Lowe could give the Tampa Bay Rays another glimpse of his promising future during the opener of a three-game series in Detroit on Friday. The 23-year-old outfielder made his major-league debut at Boston on Wednesday. He drew a walk in his first at-bat and stole a base. He added an infield single before being removed for a pinch-hitter in the eighth.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays at Red Sox: Ryan Yarbrough on the mound

BOSTON — The Rays have a quick turnaround with a 1:10 p.m. holiday matinee today against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Sox are starting lefty Chris Sale, who gave the Rays plenty of trouble last Wednesday at Tropicana Field. The Rays are starting lefty Ryan Yarbrough rather than...
MLB
Marietta Daily Journal

Thompson has a week to remember

Last week’s PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta was kicked off by Walton’s Tatum Thompson, who hit the ceremonial first tee shot in front of a packed crowd. Thompson earned the prestigious honor back in July through PGA Tour’s First Tee program. When Thompson stepped on...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Slated to miss time

Franco (hamstring) is expected to miss additional time following Friday's early exit, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco will be further examined to determine the extent of his injury, but the Rays are hoping he's only dealing with a mild strain rather than a more serious issue. However, manager Kevin Cash said that the 20-year-old will likely require a trip to the injured list. Joey Wendle could see additional time at shortstop in Franco's absence, while Yandy Diaz would see increased time at third base in that case.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Slated to see doctor

Bohm (wrist) is slated to visit with a doctor to determine the extent of his injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm hasn't appeared in any games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley since Aug. 29 due to a sore wrist. Although he's been able to participate in on-field work during pregame drills, he hasn't made as much progress in his recovery as the team had hoped. A better idea of the 25-year-old's status will likely be revealed following his visit with a doctor.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: X-rays negative

Ryan's X-rays were negative Tuesday after he was struck in the arm by a comebacker, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Ryan struck out five and allowed just one run on three hits in a walk over five innings of work Tuesday against Cleveland before a Myles Straw liner knocked him out of the game in the sixth inning. He marched directly off the field without waiting for team trainers, which could have indicated a more serious injury, but he's been diagnosed with nothing more than a right wrist contusion. Whether or not the injury will force him to the injured list is not yet clear.
MLB
Connecticut Post

Jeff Jacobs: Staples' Ryan Thompson displays skill, smarts and confidence at QB

Although Ryan Thompson always has considered himself a quarterback, he had to wait until his senior year to play the position in a varsity game for Staples High. When he was a sophomore, Jake Thaw and Jackson Zager were ahead of him. Thompson played wide receiver and defensive back. He wanted to get on the field.
EDUCATION
CBS Sports

Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base thrice in return

Chapman (lower leg) went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday. After having missed the last four games with lower-leg soreness stemming from an errant foul ball last Saturday, Chapman was back in the starting nine. The slugging third baseman had been in a 1-for-17, six-game funk prior to his string of absences, so perhaps Friday's productive showing will help ignite a more fruitful stretch at the plate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sits again Saturday

Kirk remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Twins. The bat-first backstop owns a strong .823 OPS on the season, but he's hit just .125/.250/.250 across his last seven games. He sat in favor of Danny Jansen on Friday and will remain on the bench Saturday, with Reese McGuire taking over behind the plate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Blown save Friday

Smith blew a save opportunity Friday against the Giants after allowing one run across one inning. He struck out two in the outing. Smith has now blown saves in two of three chances, but prior to that, he hadn't failed to capitalize on these opportunities since August, when he also recorded two blown saves in less than a week. The reliever gave up a run in two of his last five appearances but still owns a 2.57 ERA through seven innings this month.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Nabs second hold

Reyes was credited with his second hold in a win over the Padres on Friday, firing two-thirds scoreless innings during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts. Reyes has seemingly embraced his new set-up role after running into some trouble late in his closer tenure, as he now has five consecutive scoreless appearances. The lack of save opportunities has also been offset from a fantasy perspective by Reyes qualifying for a relative flurry of decisions, with the right-hander securing three wins and two holds over his last five trips to the mound.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Another quality start

Webb didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta after tossing seven innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and striking out nine. Friday's outing was Webb's 10th quality start out of his last 11 appearances, and he continues to be a steady presence at the top of the rotation for San Francisco. Webb owns an excellent 2.20 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP, 9.8 K/9 and 1.4 BB/9 through 10 games since the beginning of August.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Slugs pair of round trippers Friday

Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in a win over the Royals on Friday. Kelenic took Royals starter Jon Beasley deep in both the second and fourth innings as he had his long-awaited breakout performance. The rookie has had a rougher landing than expected at the big-league level, but there have been undeniable signs of life in his bat during September. Factoring in Friday's production, Kelenic has left the yard on five occasions during the month on his way to 12 RBI, and he's posted a .267 average and .700 slugging percentage over the 32 PA he logged in his last eight contests.
MLB

