Rays' Ryan Thompson: Slated to visit with doctors
Thompson (shoulder) will visit with doctors in the coming days to help determine the extent of his injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Thompson was shut down in late August since he continued to experience soreness in his shoulder, and he hasn't yet resumed throwing. The right-hander's upcoming examination is expected to determine whether his injury is related to thoracic outlet syndrome, and a better timetable for his return will likely be revealed after he visits with doctors.www.cbssports.com
