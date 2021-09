Much was made early into the 2021 offseason after it was reported that Vladimir Tarasenko made a trade request to St. Louis Blues management. Tarasenko, 29, has spent his entire nine-season career with the Blues but was unhappy with how team doctors have handled his shoulder injuries, something that has caused him to miss large chunks of the past two seasons. At the time the trade request was made, it felt like it was just a matter of time until his wish was granted, however with training camps beginning in less than two weeks, it seems that may no longer be the case.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO