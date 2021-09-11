CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SEC Move: Tech AD Predicts Future of Texas Longhorns Rivalry

LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago

Texas and Texas Tech Agree To Annual Non-Conference Matchup Post Longhorns SEC Exit

The rivalry between Texas and Texas Tech isn't the most storied in college football. It isn't even the most storied rivalry in the state of Texas.

However, the annual matchup between the two teams is still an important game to a lot of people, including the two universities themselves.

After all, the two teams have met 70 times, with the Longhorns winning 53 of the matchups, including 17 of the last 21 matchups since the turn of the century.

However, that rivalry was suddenly put in jeopardy last month when Texas and Oklahoma elected to leave the Big 12 for the SEC -- A decision that has since been finalized, with the two schools (as of now) scheduled to make the move no later than 2025.

On Friday, however, per a report from The Lubbock Avalance-Journal, the annual game between the Longhorns and the Red Raiders was reportedly saved, after the two schools agreed in principal to play year non-conference matchups upon the Longhorns exit for the SEC.

"We have had conversations with the University of Texas about continuing to play them once they leave the Big 12 Conference, on an annual basis, in all sports," Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt told the Avalance-Journal, "and we have received affirmation from leadership at the University of Texas that they agree that would be a positive thing and have pledged that they will work that out with us in terms of future schedule."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUWFn_0bsk8dME00

As for how long the rivalry will stay alive, Hocutt also had an answer for that, detailing a verbal commitment between 20 and 25 years after Texas heads to their next conference home.

"The conversations that I have had with my colleague, (athletics director) Chris Del Conte at the University of Texas, we've spoken about a 20- to 25-year commitment," Hocutt said.

As for the rivalry this season, Texas will welcome Texas Tech to Austin on September 25th, to open up Big 12 play -- perhaps the last matchup between the two teams as Big 12 colleagues.

But thankfully, just another notch in the rivalry heading into a long future.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#College Football#American Football#Sec#Texas Tech Agree#The Red Raiders#The University Of Texas#Texas Tech Athletic#The Avalance Journal#The Longhorns Country
On3.com

Ohio State captain ruled out against Tulsa

The No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes will be without one of its top defenders in a Saturday afternoon home contest against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, as defensive end Zach Harrison was been ruled out hours before kickoff. In place of Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste will likely get the start opposite Tyreke Smith.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
expressnews.com

Longhorns Extra Points: Arkansas 40, Texas 21

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Texas’ Saturday night reunion with former Southwest Conference rival and soon-to-be Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas went miserably. The Longhorns, who won’t be ranked No. 15 for long, took a beating at sold-out Razorback Stadium, falling 40-21 to an Arkansas (2-0) team that played fast and physical and seemed to revel in smashing the favored visitors. And the 74,531 fans were so ravenous during a postgame field storming that Texas had to flee to the visiting locker room lest it get trampled.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #1 Alabama at #11 Florida

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) take their college football best 16-game winning streak into "The Swamp" this weekend to take on the 11th-ranked Florida Gators (2-0). Both of Alabama's first two wins were by comfortable margins and most don't think the Gators have much of a chance. Florida has...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Washington football game today: Huskies vs Arkansas State injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Washington football will play Arkansas State at home on Saturday night and here is all of the info you need on injuries, betting, and more. The Washington football program is getting off to one of its worst starts in school history. They lost in embarrassing fashion to the Montana Grizzlies in Week 1 and they didn’t look any better against the Michigan Wolverines in Week 2.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Houston game predictions

Texas Tech opens the season against Houston 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Red Raiders are listed as a 1.5 underdogs to the Cougars by Vegas according to this source on Friday morning. Every Texas Tech game week this season the Inside the Red Raiders staff...
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas News

National reaction to Texas’ loss to Arkansas: Longhorns get harsh preview of life in SEC

Texas got its first taste of life in the SEC on Saturday night — albeit sour — as the Longhorns were trounced 41-20 by Arkansas at Razorback Stadium. Many neutral college football fans found humor in the Longhorn loss, while Texas fans certainly did not. Plenty joked that Texas might want to reconsider its decision to jump ship from the Big 12 to the SEC, following what was a raucous night in Fayetteville.
ARKANSAS STATE
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
509
Followers
778
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy