November 9, 1972 – September 4, 2021 (age 48) Sara Michelle Nelson was born on November 9th, 1972 in Wheatridge, Colorado. Her family lived in Virginia for 10 years and then returned to Colorado where they have lived for the last 37 years. Sara is the daughter of Herman and Patricia Nelson, who selflessly loved, cared and provided for Sara her entire life. Sara loved her parents and her family “a whole bunch”. She is survived by her parents, her brothers Harllee, Eric (Leslie), twin brother Zane (Teresa) and sister Amy (Niles) Oien, her sisters-in-law Charee Nelson and Diane Stump, seventeen nieces and nephews, and eight grandnieces and nephews.

