Can We Forecast the Number of Sunspots?

I will be predicting the number of monthly Sunspots using time series analysis. The models that will be explored in-depth are the ARMA and LSTM models. Firstly: what is a sunspot? Sunspots are a temporary phenomena on the Sun’s photosphere that appear darker than the surrounding areas. The reason why I have selected the sunspots dataset for time series analysis is sunspots appear on an 11-year solar cycle, meaning we should expect to see a seasonality component to the data. I will be modelling the seasonality trend using two different methods, the ARMA model and LSTM model.