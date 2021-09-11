September 11 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Clubhouse and Cancer Caring Center have merged. The combined organization will operate under the new name of Cancer Bridges. Our Clubhouse, formerly known as Gilda’s Club Western Pennsylvania, opened its doors in 2006 to provide social and emotional support to those touched by cancer. The Cancer Caring Center has been providing clinical support since 1988. Separately, the organizations have steadily grown to be leading forces in creating welcoming communities of support for everyone impacted by cancer; those diagnosed, as well as the friends, family and caregivers who support them.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO