CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

September 11 - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

WGRZ TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER) Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been recognized nationally for it's patient care, research and treatment of cancers. To find out more information about prostate cancer, head to their website at www.roswellpark.org/prostate. You can also give them a call at 1-800-ROSWELL (800-767-9355). Everyone is invited to take part in their Cruisin' For A Cure event on Saturday, September 25th from 8am until 4pm. It will feature a fabulous car, truck and motorcycle show as well as information on prostate cancer.

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghparent.com

Our Clubhouse and Cancer Caring Center have merged

The Clubhouse and Cancer Caring Center have merged. The combined organization will operate under the new name of Cancer Bridges. Our Clubhouse, formerly known as Gilda’s Club Western Pennsylvania, opened its doors in 2006 to provide social and emotional support to those touched by cancer. The Cancer Caring Center has been providing clinical support since 1988. Separately, the organizations have steadily grown to be leading forces in creating welcoming communities of support for everyone impacted by cancer; those diagnosed, as well as the friends, family and caregivers who support them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hot 975

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The color for Ovarian Cancer is Teal. Ovarian Cancer doesn't get all the huge hype and support that Breast Cancer does, but it is just as devastating or more so. There are no screening tests for this dreaded cancer. Unfortunately it is usually discovered...
CANCER
shoredailynews.com

Event proceeds contributed to Riverside Shore Cancer Center

Korey Finney, an Atlanta resident who grew up on the Eastern Shore, held a local fish fry in June to benefit the Riverside Shore Cancer Center. “It’s a good way to bring the community together,” Finney said of the event which drew more than 75 attendees. Finney is a 2006 graduate of Northampton High School and formerly owned a barber shop in Exmore. While he now lives in Atlanta, he comes home once a month.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment
Newswise

Roswell Park and University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Centers Awarded Nearly $9M for Ovarian Cancer Research

Multimillion-dollar grant awarded by the National Cancer Institute. Collaborative Roswell/U. Chicago program will focus on immunotherapy projects. Centers maintain only research programs of their kind in New York and Illinois. Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. and CHICAGO, I.L .— For years, scientists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Franciscan Health unveils plans for new cancer center

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health plans to build a 68,000-square-foot cancer center in Lafayette. The Fraciscan Health Lafayette Cancer Centerwill cost $43.2 million and the health system plans to start construction on the three-story facility in spring 2022, according to a Sept. 14 news release. "This new facility will be the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Herald

Lehi hospital expanding youth cancer center

Young cancer patients in Utah County will soon benefit from a newly announced expansion at the children’s hospital under construction in Lehi. The cancer and infusion center at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital on the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family campus will save countless hours of driving time for residents like Lehi resident Cora Morgan, who spent several days a week on the road to Salt Lake City’s main hospital taking her daughter, Harper, to appointments for cancer treatments.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Sun-Journal

Norway cancer center has new handicap-accessible ramp, walkway

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine at 59 Winter St., on the Stephens Memorial Hospital campus, is the recipient of a new and improved handicap-accessible ramp and walkway, courtesy of Mark Bancroft and his team at Bancroft Contracting Corporation. Bancroft team members Brandon Norton and Adam Herrick...
NORWAY, ME
westernslopenow.com

Community Hospital breaks ground on James Pulsipher Cancer Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – In 2012, ground was broken at the future site of Community Hospital; now, nine years later, medical personnel unite for the beginning of a new facility. “It’s been a steady progress we continue to grow and its really the combination of a lot of hard work...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
paramuspost.com

Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care Program Welcomes New Colon and Rectal Surgeon

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, September 8, 2021 — Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care is pleased to welcome colon and rectal surgeon Robin Friedman, MD. Dr. Friedman is board certified in general surgery and board eligible in colon and rectal surgery. She also has expertise in minimally invasive and robotic surgical techniques. She has made numerous presentations regarding colon and rectal cancer and surgery at national medical meetings. Dr. Friedman’s clinical interests and specializations include colon and rectal cancer, advanced robotic and laparoscopic colon and rectal surgery, benign colon and anorectal disease, diverticulitis, and the surgical management of inflammatory bowel disease and pelvic floor disorders.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Haven Independent

The Center For Cancer Care At Griffin Hospital 5K Set For Sept. 25

DERBY — The Annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, will be back as an in-person event to celebrate its 13th year on Sat., Sept. 25. This non-competitive, family-friendly event begins with day-of registration at 7:30 a.m., and the walk/run...
DERBY, CT
wxhc.com

Ribbon cutting unveils new Renzi Cancer Center at Guthrie Cortland

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday (September 1) unveiled the new $10.6 million Renzi Cancer Center at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. It officially opens to patients later this month on September 27. WXHC got a personalized tour that followed a short celebration featuring several speakers, including Dr. Philip Lowry, director...
CORTLAND, NY
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Registration still open for Rally the Valley cancer center fundraiser

The Rally the Valley fundraiser returns in-person for its 10th year, raising funds for the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital. The tie-dye infused fundraiser includes rafting and walking for participants, with all proceeds going toward integrated therapies, support services and resources that give patients a holistic treatment for their mental health, stress and auxiliary issues that come with a cancer diagnosis.
CHARITIES
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Increased Risk of Cancers for Firefighters at World Trade Center on 9/11

HealthDay News — Firefighters who worked at the World Trade Center (WTC) on Sept. 9, 2001 (9/11) have higher rates of all cancers, prostate cancer, and thyroid cancer, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in Occupational & Environmental Medicine. Mayris P. Webber, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., from the Fire Department...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Scripps hospital opens $59M cancer center

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, part of Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center, opened the $59 million Prebys Cancer Center Sept. 13. The 40,000-square-foot, four-story facility marks the second regional cancer hub as part of an affiliation between San-Diego-based Scripps Health and Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center. A wide range of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Athens News Courier

Officials proclaim September for childhood, gynecologic cancer awareness

Kristi Williams lost a son to childhood cancer. Tina Cook, a cancer survivor herself, lost her mother to ovarian cancer. Both women work to raise awareness in memory of their loved ones. Eli Williams of Athens, who fought medulloblastoma and three relapses, died at age 12 in 2017. Mildred Ann Davis Grisham of Athens died in 2013 at the age of 67.
ATHENS, AL
41nbc.com

Shepeard Community Blood center collecting toys for childhood cancer patients

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Shepeard Community Blood Center in Dublin wants to give back to children battling cancer. The center is holding a toy drive the whole month of September. The toys will go to children at the children’s hospital in Augusta. You can...
DUBLIN, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale Cancer Center appoints research leader

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Cancer Center has named Edward Kaftan, PhD, to serve as the associate cancer center director for research affairs, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Dr .Kaftan first joined Yale School of Medicine in 2012 as an associate research scientist in the pharmacology department. He joined the medical oncology section in 2014 has since overseen Yale Cancer Center's translational science research efforts alongside Roh Herbst, MD, PhD.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy