Bryant went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cubs. The 29-year-old played the full game Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with wrist soreness. Bryant was able to score the decisive run when he darted home on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. He sports a .268/.353/.495 slash line with 24 home runs, 66 RBI, 80 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 516 plate appearances. Bryant is locked in as San Francisco's primary right fielder, but he's also picked up time around the diamond as a versatile defender.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO