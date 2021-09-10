Volleyball: Tigers top No. 1-ranked Warriors

The Yamhill-Carlton Tigers had a hot night in Warrenton, as they posted the upset of the day in 3A volleyball Thursday.

Yamhill-Carlton rallied from a two games-to-one deficit for a five-set win over the No. 1-ranked Warriors, 25-17, 20-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-11.

After the Tigers scored the first nine points of the night and won the first set, the Warriors rallied to win the next two sets.

Warrenton fought off a 19-13 deficit in Game 2, with a kill by Jamie Annat helping a long serving run by Avyree Miethe to win 25-20.

The Warriors led most of Game 3, with Miethe again finishing off the set with an ace at game point.

But that would be the last deficit of the night for the Tigers, who led from start to finish in Game 4, in which they jumped out to a 14-5 lead, followed by an 8-4 start in the deciding fifth set.

The Warriors had one last rally in Game 5, with an ace serve from London O’Brien tying the score at 9-9. The teams were still tied at 10-10, when the Tigers came up with two straight ace serves from Kya Ellis to highlight a 5-1 run to finish the match.

Seaside wins one, loses one

Two nights against a pair of teams from the 3A level resulted in one victory and one loss for the Seaside volleyball team.

The Gulls posted a four-set win Wednesday over visiting Taft, 25-20, 25-12, 16-25, 25-14.

Seaside trailed 11-6 in the opening set, but tied the Tigers at 17-17, then reeled off three straight points highlighted by a block from Aubrie Taylor, who added a kill down the stretch for the win.

The Gulls led the second set 20-7, and Taylor finished off the Tigers with a stuff block at game point.

After Taft won the fourth set, Seaside snapped an 11-11 tie in Game 5 with six straight points. Alyssa Chen had a service ace at match point.

The Gulls traveled to Clatskanie Thursday, where the Tigers remained undefeated with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 sweep.

Molalla defeats Astoria

Molalla scored a three-game sweep over Astoria Thursday night in the Brick House, 25-10, 25-13, 25-20.

The Lady Fishermen take to the road for the first time this season Saturday, taking part in the Cascade Cougar tournament.

Knappa defeats Faith Bible

The Knappa volleyball team remained perfect in Northwest League play Thursday night, with another three-game sweep, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21, at Faith Bible.

The Lady Loggers (2-0 in league) have yet to lose a set in league play.

“I was a bit nervous heading to the game,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “We were without our star setter (Ava Skipper), and although we were able to play pretty well at the Warrenton tournament without Ava there, it’s not a comfortable position to be in on your first league road trip.”

The Falcons also have 10 returning seniors, but it did not make a difference to the Loggers, who won Game 1, 25-8, then held off the Falcons in the next two sets.

Knappa’s Lily Simpson was 17-for-17 serving with four aces to go with five blocks, while Hannah Dietrichs served up five aces with 10 kills.

North Clackamas defeats Jewell

In 1A volleyball action Wednesday, No. 1-ranked North Clackamas posted a 25-13, 25-8, 25-15 win over the sixth-ranked Jewell Bluejays.