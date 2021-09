------------------------------------------------------------------------ Barbara Starr is a legend at the Pentagon for her accurate. Defense Department leaders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- On September 11, 2001, she was like the rest of Americans. Starr was working as a producer for ABC News then and woke up early to get a head start on the day. September 11 is her birthday, and she was looking forward to an easy day and maybe getting out early to have dinner with friends.

