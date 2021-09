For fans of collegiate football, there is nothing quite like waking up on a Saturday morning for a full day of sports and College GameDay. In order to get their football Saturday off to a good start, many college fans flip the channel over to ESPN. There, the College GameDay crew fills watchers in on the day’s lineup of exciting football games. The show features several college football experts who do nothing but talk about the sport for three hours. It’s heaven on a television set for pigskin fans who are tuning in for the expert analysis. The crew features former college players Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, former head coach Lee Corso alongside ESPN anchor Reece Davis.

