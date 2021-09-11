NY redistricting: Draft maps to be released next week

Gov. Kathy Hochul seems to be off to a pretty good start to her time as governor, if poll numbers are to be believed. She 42% of New York voters view her favorability, while only 17% view her unfavorability. Of course, that leaves a large portion with no opinion yet, but better to start with a clean slate and woo the electorate than come in hated. Plus, the people think Hochul will be more collaborative than her predecessor, so it seems her messaging is working. She’s almost having as good a time as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, but it’s hard to beat crushing dirt bikes on the clock. Keep reading for the rest of this week’s news.

